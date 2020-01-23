Residents debate proposal to build resort on Del Mar bluff

DEL MAR, Calif. — In a packed Del Mar City Hall Thursday evening, community members debated the sharply contested proposal of the Marisol project, currently headed to the March ballot.

The development proposal, known as Measure G, is asking Del Mar voters to approve a 65-room hotel, 27 villas, 22-low income housing units and four homes with unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean. The Marisol proposal is located at the northern most bluffs overlooking dog beach.

“You or I can go up there with friends or family, get a glass of wine or a meal or early in the morning, get a cup of coffee and get an incredible view,” said Tim Havilend, a Del Mar resident.

Opponents say the developers are trying to sneak around the normal process of government and community input.

“You’re not voting for a hotel, you are voting for a zoning change and whatever is in that initiative will become law,” said Clay Westling, a Solana Beach resident.

The vote is scheduled to take place March 3. Del Mar has roughly 3,200 voters, so 1,600 votes could claim the election.

Now, some neighbors are talking to others to try to sway them to their point of view.