Report: SDSU student had alcohol, THC in his system when he died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A San Diego State University student who died after falling out of a bunk bed in his dorm room in November had alcohol and THC in his system at the time of his fall, according to an autopsy report obtained by the San Diego Union-Tribune Thursday.

In their report, the San Diego Union-Tribune said the autopsy showed Hernandez died after a skull fracture he sustained in the fall led to a brain bleed around 4:30 a.m. Nov. 7.

Hernandez attended a Phi Gamma Delta fraternity event the night before his fall, SDSU officials said. His death and the alleged connection to fraternity activities resulted in the immediate suspension of 14 Interfraternity Council chapters on campus.

According to the Union-Tribune, the autopsy report showed Hernandez had a blood-alcohol level of 0.06 when he was taken to a hospital a few hours after his fall. His blood-alcohol level was estimated to be closer to 0.23 the night before, according to campus police.

The autopsy report also showed evidence of THC, the primary psychoactive component in marijuana, in Hernandez's blood, the Union-Tribune reported. Whether Hernandez consumed THC the night before his fall or several days or weeks earlier was unknown.