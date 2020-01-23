FOX 5 hits the Road to Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Watch Live: President Trump’s impeachment trial

Posted 11:21 AM, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 11:22AM, January 23, 2020
SAN DIEGO -- FOX 5's Heather Lake and photojournalist Zak Bartleet hit the road early Wednesday on their journey to Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

Heather and Zak will highlight notable stops along the way, including:

  • Tucson, Ariz.
  • White Sands, N.M.
  • El Paso, Texas
  • Austin, Texas
  • New Orleans, La.
  • Pensacola, Fla.
  • Gainesvillle, Fla.
  • Orlando, Fla.
  • Miami, Fla.

Follow along with their trip on the FOX 5 Morning News, on our website and the FOX 5 app.

You can also follow Heather on social media, here and here, where she and Zak will be taking recommendations for places to stop in each city.

