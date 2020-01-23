× Fire breaks out at East County nail salon

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Crews put out a fire at a nail salon in East County Thursday morning.

The flames broke out around 5:45 a.m. at the business on Broadway Street and Lemon Grove Avenue in Lemon Grove, according to Heartland Fire Department. The address provided by authorities matched Van’s Nails, which had been scheduled to open at 9 a.m. Thursday.

By 7 a.m., authorities had the flames under control, though they planned to remain at the scene for several more hours.

A fire chief told FOX 5 the blaze appeared to be a trash fire that spread from a back alley to the salon. No injuries were reported.