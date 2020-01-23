× Elton John to perform at the 2020 Oscars

LOS ANGELES — Elton John, Randy Newman and Cynthia Erivo will all perform their Oscar-nominated original songs during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

John will perform “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” co-written with Bernie Taupin, from the film about John’s life, “Rocketman.” Erivo, who is also nominated for best actress for “Harriet,” will perform the film’s Oscar- nominated song “Stand Up,” co-written by Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell.

Newman will perform his song “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4.”

Idina Menzel and AURORA will perform “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II,” a song written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Chrissy Metz will perform “I’m Standing With You,” the nominated song from “Breakthrough” written by Diane Warren.

According to the Academy, Questlove will also perform during the Feb. 9 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre. The show will also feature a “guest-conducted segment” by Eimear Noone, the first woman to conduct during an Oscar telecast.