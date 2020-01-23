Big rig takes out hydrant, knocks down power lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- A semi-trailer sheared a fire hydrant and brought down power lines in a destructive crash in East County Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. on Vernon Way near Cuyamaca Street in El Cajon, a few blocks north of Fletcher Parkway.

A Crete Carrier big rig appeared to have cut a corner too closely, shearing the hydrant and hitting a power pole, which toppled to the ground.

Power lines could be seen on the sidewalk and in the road, and San Diego Gas & Electric confirmed more than 500 customers lost power in the area around the time of the crash. Residents can check the status of the outage with their live map.

When SkyFOX arrived overhead, water could still be seen flowing out from under the trailer, where the broken hydrant was pinned. Crews were able to shut off the water around 6:30 a.m.

El Cajon Police Department closed Vernon Way from Cuyamaca Street to North Marshall Avenue. Cuyamaca was also closed between Fletcher Parkway and Bradley Avenue. Streets reopened around 8 a.m.

Authorities did not immediately say what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.