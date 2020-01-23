× 222 lbs. of liquid meth found in gas tank

CALEXICO, Calif. — A man was arrested Tuesday at a Calexico port of entry after authorities discovered 222 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in the gas tank of his truck.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they found the liquid meth in a truck attempting to pass through the Calexico East Port of Entry Tuesday night, the CBP said.

A 36-year-old U.S. citizen trying to pass through the area in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped for inspection at the port around 11 p.m.

A CBP canine flagged the truck’s gas tank as an area worthy of further inspection. When CBP officers searched the tank, they said they saw an unusual liquid inside that started to crystalize.

The liquid later tested positive for meth and is estimated to be worth $266,000.

The man was arrested and placed in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents with Homeland Security Investigations. The truck and meth were both seized by CBP officers.