100K golf fans expected to watch Farmers Insurance Open in person

SAN DIEGO -- Despite the late fog that rolled in just after 3 p.m. Thursday, the skies remained mostly clear and the temperatures stayed in the 60s for the start of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

“In a lot of people’s eyes, this is the first one, the big one with big names,” CEO Marty Gorsich said.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and San Diego native Phil Mickelson highlight the star-studded field.

“Oh yeah, we’re going to have our eyes on them,” said Jim Patterson, who was at the course to watch the golfers. He and his wife have attended the Farmers Insurance Open for the past two years.

Each of the two courses are about 8 miles long, so he made sure to wear shoes this time around. “I wore flip flops last year,” he said. “I was smarter this year.”

The tournament is expected to bring in more than 100,000 visitors over the course of five days and should generate more than $40 million.

Woods is chasing history. He needs only one more win to have the most wins in PGA Tour history.

About 90% of Saturday's tickets and 70% of Sunday’s tickets were sold out by Thursday morning, Gorsich said.