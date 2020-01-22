Watch Live: President Trump’s impeachment trial

WASHINGTON — Democrats will lay out their case against President Donald Trump as the second day of his impeachment trial moves into opening arguments Wednesday.

Tuesday’s marathon session ended near 2 a.m. Wednesday with Republicans easily approving the rest of the trial rules largely on their terms.

With the rules settled, the trial is now on a fast-track.

At issue is whether Trump should be removed from office for abuse of power stemming from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter as Trump was withhold aid to the country, and for obstructing Congress’ ensuing probe.

FOX 5 is bringing you complete coverage of the impeachment trial.

Our coverage continues on Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. PT with Digital Anchor JB Biunno, Political Reporter Evan Donovan and DC Correspondent Jessi Turnure.