Watch Live: Plane crashes, catches fire near Corona airport

CORONA, Calif. — A plane crashed in Corona east of the Corona Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 12:11 p.m. The Corona Fire Department and Corona Police Department arrived at the site of the crash to find one plane had crashed in brush near the airport. The plane was on fire at the time authorities arrived, police said.

Fire officials were extinguishing the flames as police worked to determine how many people were onboard at the time of the crash.

