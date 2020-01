Visit San Diego museums for half off in February

SAN DIEGO — February is San Diego Museum Month, when you can visit more than 40 local museums for half off the price of admission.

Starting Jan. 31, residents and visitors can pick up a Museum Month discount pass at any of more than 75 library locations (listed below). Then present your pass at more than 40 San Diego Museum Council member museums (listed below) to receive 50% the cost off admission.

The pass is free and can be used at multiple museums throughout the month of February.

Participating museums:

Adobe Chapel

Barona Cultural Center & Museum

Birch Aquarium at Scripps

Bonita Museum & Cultural Center

California Center for the Arts, Escondido Museum

California Surf Museum

Coronado Museum of History & Art

Fleet Science Center (Galleries only)

Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum

Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House

Heritage of the Americas Museum

Japanese Friendship Garden

Junipero Serra Museum

La Jolla Historical Society

Living Coast Discovery Center

Lux Art Institute

Maritime Museum of San Diego

Marston House Museum & Gardens

Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum

Mission San Luis Rey Museum

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (Downtown only)

Museum of Making Music

Museum of Photographic Arts

New Americans Museum

Oceanside Museum of Art

San Diego Air & Space Museum

San Diego Archaeological Center

San Diego Art Institute

San Diego Automotive Museum

San Diego Botanic Garden

San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum

San Diego Chinese Historical Museum

San Diego History Center

San Diego Model Railroad Museum

San Diego Natural History Museum (the Nat)

The New Children’s Museum

The San Diego Museum of Art

Tijuana Estuary Visitor Center

Timken Museum of Art

USS Midway Museum

Veterans Museum at Balboa Park

Visions Art Museum

Warner-Carrillo Ranch House

Whaley House Museum

San Diego County Library:

4S Ranch

Alpine

Bonita-Sunnyside

Borrego Springs

Campo-Morena Village

Cardiff-by-the-Sea

Casa de Oro

Crest

Del Mar

Descanso

El Cajon

Encinitas

Fallbrook

Fletcher Hills

Imperial Beach

Jacumba

Julian

Lakeside

La Mesa

Lemon Grove

Lincoln Acres

Pine Valley

Potrero

Poway

Ramona

Rancho San Diego

Rancho Santa Fe

San Marcos

Santee

Solana Beach

Spring Valley

Valley Center

Vista

and San Diego County Library Bookmobiles

San Diego Public Library:

Allied Gardens/Benjamin Library

Balboa Library

Carmel Mountain Ranch Library

Carmel Valley Library

San Diego Central Library at Joan and Irwin Jacobs Common

City Heights/Weingart Library and Performance Annex

Clairemont Library

College-Rolando Library

Kensington-Normal Heights Library

La Jolla/Riford Library

Linda Vista Library

Logan Heights Library

Mira Mesa Library

Mission Hills Library

Mission Valley Library

Mountain View/Beckwourth Library

North Clairemont Library

North Park Library

North University Community Library

Oak Park Library

Ocean Beach Library

Otay Mesa-Nestor Library

Pacific Beach/Taylor Library

Paradise Hills Library

Point Loma/Hervey Library

Rancho Bernardo Library

Rancho Peñasquitos Library

San Carlos Library

San Ysidro Library

Scripps Miramar Ranch Library

Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Library

Skyline Hills Library

Tierrasanta Library

University Community Library

University Heights Library

Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library

Carlsbad City Library

Chula Vista Public Library

Coronado Public Library

Escondido Public Library

National City Public Library

Oceanside Public Library