Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The Farmers Insurance Open tees off Thursday morning at Torrey Pines, where Tiger Woods finds himself chasing history.

If Woods can win his eighth Farmers title this week, he will become the solo record holder for most career victories.

This will be the 19th time Woods tees off at Torrey Pines, and though he's coming off recent success, he admits every year presents its challenges.