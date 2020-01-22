SUV crashes into Starbucks after colliding with semitruck

Watch Live: President Trump’s impeachment trial

Posted 4:46 PM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 05:32PM, January 22, 2020

SAN DIEGO — One person was taken to a hospital after an SUV crashed into a Starbucks following a collision with a semitruck Wednesday afternoon in the East Village, authorities said.

The crash happened near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Market Street a few minutes before 4 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

No one inside the Starbucks was injured in the crash, which resulted in minor damage to the shop’s window.

