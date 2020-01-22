× SUV crashes into Starbucks after colliding with semitruck

SAN DIEGO — One person was taken to a hospital after an SUV crashed into a Starbucks following a collision with a semitruck Wednesday afternoon in the East Village, authorities said.

The crash happened near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Market Street a few minutes before 4 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

No one inside the Starbucks was injured in the crash, which resulted in minor damage to the shop’s window.

Traffic accident involving a semi truck and a vehicle that went into the Starbucks. Traffic blocked at 10th Ave. and Market St. pic.twitter.com/3EfnNKoRSY — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 23, 2020