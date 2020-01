SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Wednesday night in Clairemont.

It happened around 7:25 p.m. in the 5500 block of Clairemont Mesa Drive, just west of Interstate 805, according to San Diego police.

The victim died at the scene.

A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

Fatal pedestrian accident on Clairemont Mesa Blvd near the 805. Standing by for more details @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/QQSRnC3y8b — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) January 23, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.