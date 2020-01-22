Police arrest man suspected of deadly hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police have arrested the man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian, stopping for food at a taco shop, then causing another crash over the weekend.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Nunez, was arrested Wednesday, San Diego Police Department confirmed. Officers said tips from the community helped them track down Nunez at a home in the Oak Park neighborhood. The vehicle he was allegedly driving at the time of the deadly collision was also found at the house.

Police suspect Nunez of hitting and killing 41-year-old Jason Gordon in Sherman Heights early Sunday morning. Investigators said Gordon was either standing in the street or trying to cross when he was hit by an SUV and dragged about 100 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rather than stopping, Nunez allegedly drove off, eventually stopping at Humberto's Taco Shop on Broadway and 25th Street. Authorities released restaurant surveillance photos of Nunez in hopes of finding him. SDPD said investigators also used images obtained from smart streetlights to track Nunez and his vehicle.

As he left the taco shop, Nunez is also accused of backing into a sedan. Two women confronted him before he sped off again, police said.

Following Wednesday's arrest, Nunez was booked into county jail and faces felony hit and run charges, SDPD said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jason Gordon's family. Learn more here.