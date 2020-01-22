New program helps vulnerable people prepare evacuation plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- County officials rolled out a new program that would help the most vulnerable in unincorporated areas in an event of emergencies.

District 1 Supervisor Greg Cox announced the start of the Neighborhood Evacuation Team. The program will provided guidance to older or disabled individuals devise a plan in the event of an emergency.

CERT volunteers will help individuals practice the plan, identify emergency contacts and sign up for AlertSanDiego.

"When an emergency happens, a lot of time those people who are older or have disabilities are scrambling and wondering how do they get out of harm's way," said Cox. " So this program targets those people and helps them get out of harms way."

The program was made possible by a $260,000 grant obtained by the Office of Emergency Services.

Promotional videos and material were created by digital media and design students at Kearny High School.

People can signup for the program via Ready San Diego.