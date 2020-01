Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The Carlsbad 5000, also known as the World's Fastest 5K, is taking place on March 21 and 22, with a weekend full of events.

The flat and fast course brings out some of the best athletes to make record-breaking times. Anyone can sign up to take on the ocean-view course.

Heather Lake talked with retired pro runner Meb Keflezighi about this beloved running weekend celebration.