Watch Live: President Trump’s impeachment trial

Homes evacuated as crews try to cap gas leak

Posted 9:47 AM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 10:49AM, January 22, 2020

Firefighters and utility crews shut down a block of Normal Heights Wednesday morning after a gas leak prompted evacuations.

SAN DIEGO — Homes were evacuated in Normal Heights Wednesday morning as crews tried to repair a gas leak.

The leak, first reported around 8 a.m., was caused by a broken natural gas line near 37th Street and Monroe Avenue, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

As utility crews tried to repair the leak, authorities ordered evacuations for about 20 homes in the immediate area. SDFD sent a crew to help people evacuate their houses and in case of any medical needs.

Crews had stopped the flow of gas by about 10:30 a.m.

Authorities did not immediately say what caused the leak or when residents could return home.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.758989 by -117.113097.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.