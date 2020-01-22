× Homes evacuated as crews try to cap gas leak

SAN DIEGO — Homes were evacuated in Normal Heights Wednesday morning as crews tried to repair a gas leak.

The leak, first reported around 8 a.m., was caused by a broken natural gas line near 37th Street and Monroe Avenue, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

As utility crews tried to repair the leak, authorities ordered evacuations for about 20 homes in the immediate area. SDFD sent a crew to help people evacuate their houses and in case of any medical needs.

Crews had stopped the flow of gas by about 10:30 a.m.

Authorities did not immediately say what caused the leak or when residents could return home.