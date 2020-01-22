× Grandma, granddaughter accused of smuggling 200 lbs of meth

SAN DIEGO — A grandmother and her granddaughter are accused of trying to smuggle 200 pounds of methamphetamine through a California border checkpoint.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Andrade Port of Entry, near the state line between Arizona and California, stopped the pair around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.

The 65-year-old woman and her 19-year-old granddaughter, both U.S. citizens, were driving a Dodge Durango that border officers examined with a drug-sniffing dog. According to CBP, the dog reacted strongly enough to refer the vehicle for deeper inspection.

Authorities started digging through the SUV and ended up finding 299 packages of meth in the vehicle’s roof, doors and quarter panels. The packages weighed an estimated 219 pounds, worth around $416,000 on the street, CBP said.

Both women were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security, according to officials.