Encinitas residents sound off ahead of vote on proposed parking lot for homeless

Posted 11:15 PM, January 22, 2020, by
Data pix.

ENCINITAS, Calif. – Hundreds of people packed an Encinitas City Council meeting to speak for and against a proposed overnight parking program for the homeless.

The Safe Parking Program was first proposed by Jewish Family Service in the fall. Leichtag Commons, a farming community off of Saxony Road, would provide bathrooms, security and 25 parking places along with case management to help those experiencing homelessness transition into permanent housing.

Some residents cited concerns about safety and the location of the lot. Others questioned how candidates would be screened.

"I’m not against the homeless. I’m against that location and getting backdoored about not having a voice," one resident said.

Related Story
Encinitas holds final forum for proposed parking lot for homeless

Others felt the application process was being rushed or shared concerns that the parking lot would attract a homeless population from outside of Encinitas.

“Once they’re here, they’re here to stay," one resident said.

Many homeless advocates spoke out in favor of the program, including some who have formerly experienced homelessness, saying the lot is needed.

"It won’t solve the problem of homelessness, but at least it’s a small step forward," one speaker said.

According to the city clerk, 175 people signed up to speak during the city council meeting. After four hours of listening to public comment, city councilmembers still had not voted on the proposed Safe Parking Program.

If approved, the initial four-month term of the program would begin Jan. 30.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.045423 by -117.291400.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.