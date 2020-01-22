× Earthquake shakes LA valley

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 shook in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley late Monday night.

The quake was centered near the Granada Hills neighborhood, about 20 miles northwest of Hollywood, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake struck around 11:40 p.m. at a depth of just over 4 miles, USGS said.

Thousands of people across the region reported “weak to moderate shaking,” including residents in the San Fernando Valley, Oxnard, Glendale, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Anaheim, Santa Ana and parts of the Inland Empire, KTLA reports.

Local authorities were sent out to survey for any damage or injuries, though none were reported.