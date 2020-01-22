Watch Live: President Trump’s impeachment trial

Crews fight Talmadge structure fire

SAN DIEGO — A building in the Talmadge neighborhood was on fire Wednesday morning, officials said.

San Diego firefighters received a call about a structure on fire along the 4400 block of 44th Street around 11:25 a.m.

Crews arrived about five minutes after the call was received to begin battling the flames.

Details regarding the extent of the damaged caused by the fire and whether or not anyone was injured in the blaze were not immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

