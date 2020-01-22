Watch Live: President Trump’s impeachment trial

2 hospitalized after minivan crashes into power pole

January 22, 2020

SAN DIEGO — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after the minivan they were in crashed into a power pole in Ramona.

The crash was reported around 8:35 a.m. on Warnock Drive just west of San Vicente Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Two people inside the minivan at the time of the crash were taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The crash caused an outage that initially affected 58 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the Ramona, Barona and Iron Mountain areas, SDG&E spokesman Wes Jones said. By 9 a.m., power was restored to all but three customers that were expected to back online by 2:30 p.m., Jones said.

The crash left wires down in the roadway, prompting authorities to shut down traffic in the area while SDG&E crews made repairs, Bettencourt said. All lanes were expected to reopen by 12:30 p.m.

Google Map for coordinates 33.014841 by -116.869537.

