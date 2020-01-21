× Woman and firefighter hurt, dog killed in duplex fire

SAN DIEGO — A woman and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in a fire that tore through a duplex and killed a dog in San Ysidro Tuesday.

The blaze was reported around 12:35 a.m. on Cottonwood Road, just north of West San Ysidro Boulevard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Firefighters extinguished the flames within 25 minutes.

A firefighter and a woman living in the duplex both suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment, a dispatch supervisor said. A dog was found dead inside the home.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the resident arrange for temporary lodging.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.