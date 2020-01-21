Woman and firefighter hurt, dog killed in duplex fire
SAN DIEGO — A woman and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in a fire that tore through a duplex and killed a dog in San Ysidro Tuesday.
The blaze was reported around 12:35 a.m. on Cottonwood Road, just north of West San Ysidro Boulevard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Firefighters extinguished the flames within 25 minutes.
A firefighter and a woman living in the duplex both suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment, a dispatch supervisor said. A dog was found dead inside the home.
The American Red Cross was called in to help the resident arrange for temporary lodging.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
32.553795 -117.048002