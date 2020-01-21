Watch Live: President Trump’s impeachment trial

Water main break causes sinkhole

Posted 1:24 PM, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 01:37PM, January 21, 2020

A large sinkhole formed around noon Tuesday on 38th and Z Streets in the Southcrest neighborhood. 

SAN DIEGO — Crews are working to repair a sinkhole caused by a water main break.

It happened around noon Tuesday on 38th and Z Streets in the Southcrest neighborhood.

Police officers shut down Z Street to traffic Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors told FOX 5 children were playing in the street as the sinkhole formed. There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the water main break is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

