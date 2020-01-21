Water main break causes sinkhole
SAN DIEGO — Crews are working to repair a sinkhole caused by a water main break.
It happened around noon Tuesday on 38th and Z Streets in the Southcrest neighborhood.
Police officers shut down Z Street to traffic Tuesday afternoon.
Neighbors told FOX 5 children were playing in the street as the sinkhole formed. There are no reports of injuries.
The cause of the water main break is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
39.955780 -75.181968