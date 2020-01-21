TE celebrates win with topless Jimmy Garoppolo shirt

Posted 7:49 AM, January 21, 2020, by

SAN FRANCISCO — George Kittle’s t-shirt stole the show Sunday after the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Championship win.

After defeating the Green Bay Packers 37-20 at Levi’s Stadium, Kittle showed up to the post-game press conference wearing a shirt featuring a topless Jimmy Garoppolo.

The tight end told reporters he’s been saving the shirt for a “special occasion.”

Related Story
Super Bowl a tossup at legal sports books

The shirt is even signed by the quarterback.

“You know remember when Jimmy had a T-shirt with my face in his locker, and he told everyone I sent it to him,” Kittle said. “I got this in my locker the same day, I just didn’t show you guys because I was saving it for a special occasion. But I think it’s pretty good. He even signed it.”

On Feb. 2, the 49ers will make their seventh appearance in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs in Miami.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.