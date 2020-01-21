Report: 1st case of Chinese coronavirus found in US

WASHINGTON — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce this afternoon that the first case of Wuhan coronavirus has been reported in the United States, in Washington state, a federal source outside the CDC tells CNN.

The source is involved in the matter and was made aware of a CDC media briefing scheduled for later today.

The novel virus, which was first identified last month in Wuhan, China, has so far infected more than 300 people and killed six, in an outbreak that has been reported in five countries — now including the United States.

It is unclear if this person recently traveled to China, where and how they became infected, and if this person has transmitted the virus to anyone else in the United States.

Airport precautions

Staffers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been deployed to at least three US airports to check passengers arriving from Wuhan for fever and other symptoms of the virus.

It’s a highly unusual step. The last time the CDC did routine passenger health screening was during the 2014 Ebola outbreak, according to Dr. Martin Cetron, director of the CDC’s division of global migration and quarantine.

“I’ve been here since 1996, and that’s the only other time we’ve ever done this — for Ebola,” Cetron said.

The screenings at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport started late last week, and screenings at San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport began Saturday. The CDC will look for symptoms such as coughing and difficulty breathing and check temperatures of each passenger with an infrared thermometer.