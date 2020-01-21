× Local rescue dog to compete in Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet

SAN DIEGO — It’s the most highly anticipated show in the world of animal sports: the annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet. This year, a local pup will compete for the glory of the ‘Most Valuable Puppy’ title.

San Diego’s only pup competing in the Puppy Bowl this year, named Bobby, hails from the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe.

Bobby was rescued by the shelter in late 2019 when he and his four littermates were found only weeks old and motherless, according to the Helen Woodward Animal Center. The rescue introduced the fragile litter to a Chihuahua mother who was nursing three newborns of her own. In no time, the blended family had bonded.

On Superbowl Sunday, two teams of fluffy dogs play a friendly game of football. This year, Team Ruff with take on Team Fluff, with Bobby representing Team Fluff.

Oggi’s Del Mar will host a Puppy Bowl watch party Sunday to celebrate Bobby’s big game. The event will be held on the patio between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. with 15 percent of food and drink proceeds going to the Helen Woodward Animal Center.