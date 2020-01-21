Former Marine from Oceanside charged with murder of 16-year-old girl

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. – A 19-year-old man from Oceanside was charged Tuesday with murder in the death of a 16-year-old girl in Madera County.

Codi Slayton, a former Marine, was arrested in Oceanside Thursday and turned over to the Madera County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with the death of Josephine Jiminez last fall. Her body was found on a rural property in southern Madera County in October, investigators said.

Sheriff’s investigators said they started investigating Slayton in December after they were contacted by investigators with the Naval Criminal Investigative Services. The Navy investigators said that they found information that connected Slayton to the death of Jiminez while looking into an unrelated matter.

Madera Sheriff’s detectives went to Oceanside, where they interviewed Slayton. Based on the interview and additional evidence developed during the course of the investigation, they decided to arrest him. They said that Slayton used social media to make contact with Jiminez and with other young girls throughout California.

Slayton’s bail was originally set at $1 million, but a judge raised it to $5 million last week.

Prosecutors said that Slayton has no criminal history that they are aware of.