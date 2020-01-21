5th body found at TJ house where SoCal couple’s remains were discovered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIJUANA -- Five bodies have now been found under the floor of a room in a Mexico house where the remains of a missing Southern California couple were discovered last week.

The most recent body, belonging to a man who was not immediately identified, was found by a canine search team late Monday, the San Diego Union Tribune reported.

Fire department personnel and police dogs found the bodies of Maria Lopez, 65, and Jesus Guillen, 70, a couple from Garden Grove, at the house last Friday.

Lopez and Guillen drove to Tijuana on Jan. 10 to collect rent from tenants and were scheduled to return the same day, said Garden Grove Police Department Lt. Carl Whitney.

When their daughter could not reach them, she tracked the two through a "find my phone" app for iPhones, and it showed that the couple was still at their Tijuana property, but a relative there said they weren't around, Whitney said. Then the phone went dead.

The couple's pickup truck was found near their property, he said.

Mexican authorities Friday announced the arrest of the couple's son-in- law, identified only as Santiago N., who investigators said wanted to stage a kidnapping of the couple and collect ransom.

Two days after discovering Lopez and Guillen, Tijuana authorities found two more bodies underneath a dirt floor at the home. Monday's discovery marked the fifth body found, as an investigation of the property continues.