Deadly hit-and-run suspect stopped at taco shop before hitting 2nd car: police

SAN DIEGO — The driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in San Diego stopped for food after fleeing the scene and then hit another car, police reported Tuesday.

The driver, who has not been located by authorities, stopped at Humberto’s Taco Shop near the corner of Broadway and 25th Street for food on Sunday after fleeing the scene where he hit the pedestrian, according to the San Diego Police Department. Photos circulated through a press release show the suspect at the restaurant.

While leaving the taco shop, the suspect backed into a sedan, and two women confronted him before he sped off again, police said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., the driver was traveling eastbound along the 1800 block of Market Street when the SUV hit the pedestrian and dragged him for about 100 feet, police said. The victim died at the scene. He was identified as Jason Gordon, 41, of San Diego, according to Detective Kazimierz Lewak of the San Diego Police Department.

Police said witnesses described the vehicle as a silver GMC Envoy with a male driver behind its wheel. The left headlight was damaged in the crash and was no longer operable, police said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Gordon’s family.

Anyone with any information regarding the death was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or police Detective Lewalk at 858-573-5054. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

