Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run crash

EL CAJON, Calif. — A bicyclist died after he was hit by a car.

It happened Monday around 10:43 a.m. on Dehesa Road east of Willow Glen Drive in El Cajon. The cyclist was in a bike lane at the same time a driver, identified as Craig Nelson, 56, of Julian, was driving a 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage eastbound on Dehesa Road.

Police said Nelson allowed the car to travel into the bike lane for reasons still under investigation. The bicyclist was struck from behind and ejected onto the windshield of the car before falling into the road.

Police said Nelson drove away eastbound on Dehesa Road and fled southbound on Sloane Canyon Road. He then parked his car and jumped into the nearby brush to evade officers.

Officers located the Mitsubishi later in the afternoon and Nelson was located by helicopter hiding in the brush. He was taken into custody by officers with the California Highway Patrol.

The man riding the bicycle was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego where he later died of his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

Nelson was booked into jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run.