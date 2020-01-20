× You can visit Cabrillo National Monument for free Monday

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans can visit Cabrillo National Monument for free Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

The “fee-free” day is in effect for all national parks, providing “a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite,” the National Park Service said.

That includes Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma, which features a historic lighthouse, gorgeous views and more. Typically it costs $20 to enter in a vehicle, and $10 for walkers and cyclists.

Four other fee-free days for national parks include:

All San Diego city and county government offices will be closed Monday in observance of MLK Day.

City libraries, public buildings in Balboa Park, the refuse/recyclables container sales office on Miramar Place, recreation centers, pools, the Tecolote Nature Center and The Family Justice Center will also be closed.

