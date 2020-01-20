Undefeated Aztecs reach No. 4 in AP basketball poll

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State’s magical season continued last week with wins over Fresno State and Nevada, earning the Aztecs a No. 4 ranking in the AP NCAA basketball poll.

That ties SDSU’s highest ranking in history, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The last time the Aztecs reached No. 4, Kawhi Leonard was leading them to a 20-0 start in 2010-11.

The Aztecs (19-0) moved into the top five as three other top-ranked teams (Duke, Auburn and Butler) all lost both of their games last week. SDSU gets to match up with last-place Wyoming (5-15) in their next game, scheduled for Tuesday night at Viejas Arena.

Here’s a closer look at the other big news in another fresh Top 25:

Rutgers on the rise

The Scarlet Knights bounced back from a loss to Illinois by beating Indiana and Minnesota at home, running their record at the RAC to 13-0 this season — the best start in school history. That was enough to get Rutgers (14-4) into the poll at No. 24 for the first time since the final poll of the 1978-79 season. And with Seton Hall at No. 10, the state of New Jersey has two teams ranked for the first time since the Pirates were joined by Princeton in the last poll of the 1990-91 season.

Other newcomers

Iowa, which has been in and out of the poll all season, made the biggest jump back in at No. 19 after its win over then-No. 19 Michigan. The Hawkeyes were joined by No. 22 Arizona — which beat a ranked team in Colorado — and No. 25 Houston, which romped through SMU and then-No. 16 Wichita State last week.

On the way out

The Shockers dropped all the way out after losing to Houston and Temple. The Wolverines also fell out, along with Big Ten rival Ohio State and Creighton, whose one-week stay ended with a loss early last week to Georgetown.

Buckeyes bummer

No team has been falling as steadily as Ohio State, which was 9-0, was ranked in the top five and received first-place votes just six weeks ago. The Buckeyes have lost six of their last nine games, and five of their last six, to complete their tumble from the poll. Their lone victory in the last few weeks was against lowly Nebraska.