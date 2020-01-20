Suspected truck thieves run down freeway in police chase

Officers chased a pair of suspected truck thieves down a South Bay freeway Monday, eventually catching up and arresting them both.

San Diego Police Department officers first started following a truck that had been reported stolen in Riverside County around 6:30 a.m., SDPD said.

Officers said the men leaped out of the stolen truck at Riveria Shores Street in Otay Mesa, jumped over a backyard fence and headed for state Route 905.

Police followed the men as they ran down the freeway, eventually catching up and arresting them. Their names were not immediately released.

