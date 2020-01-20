Storeowner accused of acting inappropriately attacks media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA, Calif. – A La Mesa store owner accused of acting inappropriately attacked members of the media in front of his shop Monday.

La Mesa police are investigating allegations against Peter Carzis, longtime owner of Peter's Men's Apparel in the 8200 block of La Mesa Boulevard. A video posted on social media sparked an investigation into a possible lewd act in public charge.

"La Mesa PD is aware of the video posted on the La Mesa Happenings group and will be following up with any potential victims," the police department said in a tweet Sunday night.

When approached by local news media outside his storefront in the early afternoon, Carzis pushed and shouted obscenities at several reporters and photographers. Carzis then went inside the store and locked himself inside. A "closed" sign was displayed on the door.

Warning: The following videos contain graphic language and may be disturbing to viewers.

Store owner goes berserk on the San Diego media in front of his shop after he is accused of lewd acts in public. @fox5sandiego police are searching for him. @LaMesaPD @LaMesaCA pic.twitter.com/cV0JxEGDK7 — Jaime Chambers (@jaimechambers) January 20, 2020

Just moments after a store owner attacks members of the media Peters men’s clothing store owner wanted for questioning. @LaMesaPD @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/0zZGKSmYvh — Jaime Chambers (@jaimechambers) January 20, 2020

Police were still searching for him Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.