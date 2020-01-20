SeaWorld celebrates Penguin Awareness Day

SAN DIEGO — January 20 marks Penguin Awareness Day, a day honoring the second most endangered seabird (behind the Albatross).

SeaWorld is celebrating Penguin Awareness Day as the home of more than 400 penguins representing six species.

This season, SeaWorld has eight new penguin babies, including seven chinstrap chicks and one Adelie chick.

Out in front of the Penguin Encounter, visitors can watch a colony of Magellanic penguins exploring their outdoor habitat. Humboldt penguins can be seen in a behind-the-scenes habitat during special tours.

SeaWorld has been breeding penguins since 1980.