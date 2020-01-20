Popular hiking trail remains closed after fire

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — A popular hiking trail damaged by fire will remain closed to the public this week, state park officials announced Monday.

According to Anza Borrego Desert State Park’s Twitter feed, Borrego Palm Canyon Trailhead will remain closed as a precautionary measure and as part of an investigation.

The blaze burned a grove of palm trees Saturday at the trailhead, a hiking area located near the Salton Sea and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Several hand crews and a San Diego Sheriff’s Department helicopter, using water loads from a golf course, contained the blaze, according to the Anza-Borrego Desert Research Center.

The damaged trees should regenerate within weeks if not cut down, center officials said. Park staff members will conduct a review later this week to see if conditions are suitable for visitors to use the trail.

On an Instagram feed, park staffers thanked hikers “for sharing all of their beautiful photos of the oasis with us, and for staying off the trail while we continue to investigate.”