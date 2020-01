SAN DIEGO — Police Monday night were investigating a suspicious death inside an apartment in the East Village.

Around 5 p.m., police were called to Vantage Pointe Apartments on 9th Avenue, where they found a man dead with traumatic injuries to his upper body inside his apartment, according to Acting Lt. Michelle Velovich.

Authorities have not identified the man. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.