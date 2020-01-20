Multi-car crash backs up I-5 in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Several cars crashed on Interstate 5 in the South Bay Monday morning, causing a significant backup.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on northbound I-5, just south of J Street, according to California Highway Patrol.

Initially, CHP was told that three to four cars were involved in a crash blocking the left two lanes. When officers arrived, they found six cars had stopped in the fast lane and center divider, though it wasn’t immediately clear if all the drivers were involved in the original crash.

As of 5:30 a.m., CHP had two lanes closed and expected traffic to remain partially blocked in the area for at least an hour. Authorities did not report any injuries.

