Mountain lion attacks child in Orange County park

LAKE FOREST, Calif. — A mountain lion attacked and injured a child at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Lake Forest on Monday afternoon, officials said.

KTLA reported the young victim was hospitalized in unknown condition following the attack, which was reported just after 4:15 p.m. at the park along Glenn Ranch Road, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito.

Authorities evacuated the park as they sought the lion, he said. Officials believed they knew the location of the animal, although it had yet to be captured.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials were summoned to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Two other mountain lion attacks have been reported at the park, according to state records. Both took place in January of 2004. One claimed the life of . 35-year-old man, while the other left a 30-year-old woman injured.

The most recent confirmed attack by a mountain lion on a human took place in May at the Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve in San Diego. A 4-year-old child was injured in that attack.

