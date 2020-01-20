× More than 40 pet rats available for adoption

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society has more than 40 rats available for adoption across three campuses in Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.

In the fall, a woman contacted SDHS and told volunteers that her pet rat population had gotten out of control. She wished to give up all of her animals so they could find good homes.

SDHS took in more than 300 rats. Many of the rats were pregnant, so the number of rats quickly rose to more than 600. The majority of those rats have been adopted, but there are still dozens waiting to find homes.

Rats eat pellets, veggies, and fruit. Domestic rats stay clean by grooming themselves like a cat several times per day, SDHS said. They also like to interact with people.

SDHS experts recommend rats be adopted in same-gender pairs because they are social animals. A pair of rats has a $5 adoption fee.