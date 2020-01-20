Local restaurants donating to Australian wildfire relief

SAN DIEGO — Pacific Beach Alehouse will donate 25 percent of all sales on Monday to help battle the devastating brushfires overtaking Australia.

At least 28 people have died and half a billion animals have perished in the fires, which have been burning since September.

PB Alehouse, located on Grand Avenue, is donating the money to WIRES, NSW Wildfire Information, Rescue and Education Service, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization.

The fundraiser is only happening Monday, January 20. Other restaurants participating are all Fish Shop locations and all Union Kitchen and Tap locations.