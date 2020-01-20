City and county offices closed on MLK Day

SAN DIEGO — All San Diego city and county government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

City libraries, public buildings in Balboa Park, the refuse/recyclables container sales office on Miramar Place, recreation centers, pools, the Tecolote Nature Center and The Family Justice Center will also be closed.

Police and fire-rescue emergency crews will not be affected by the holiday closure.

Golf courses will be open normal hours, as will all skate parks, the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center, San Diego reservoirs and Chollas Lake.

County library branches and animal shelters will also be closed.

County parks, campgrounds, and neighborhood day-use parks will be open during normal business hours. However, the following facilities will be closed: Fallbrook Community Center, Lakeside Community Center, Lakeside Teen Center, Spring Valley Community Center, Spring Valley Gymnasium, Spring Valley Teen Center and the 4S Ranch Sports Park Office.

All city and county offices will resume normal operations on Tuesday.