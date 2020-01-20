Driver killed in fiery East County crash

LA MESA, Calif. — One person was killed in a fiery crash off Interstate 8 in East County Monday morning.

The driver crashed shortly after 5 a.m. on eastbound I-8 in La Mesa, just before Baltimore Drive. It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the crash, but callers told California Highway Patrol that the vehicle smashed into a freeway sign pole and came to a stop on an embankment next to the far right lane.

The car went up in flames and authorities blocked traffic while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Officials determined the driver, who was not immediately identified, had been killed in the crash.

Callers told CHP it appeared the car came off a nearby overpass and crashed down onto the freeway, though investigators were still trying to determine the exact chain of events.

CHP said it would have the far right lane blocked through the area until at least 7 a.m.

If you’re headed through La Mesa for your morning commute, you can check conditions with our live traffic map.