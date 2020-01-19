Scattered showers coming to county Sunday night

SAN DIEGO — There will be warm weather in the county Sunday but clouds will thicken Sunday night into Monday as a Pacific disturbance spreads high-level moisture over the region, San Diego forecasters said.

At 8:32 a.m., the National Weather Service in San Diego issued the latest forecast that said scattered, light showers or sprinkles will be possible through Tuesday night as the marine layer rebuilds inland. High pressure aloft and weak offshore flow will translate to dry and warmer weather wrapping up the week.

”Skies were mostly clear this morning over Southern California, with a few wisps of high clouds edging in from the west,” forecasters said. ”Temperatures were a bit milder overall this morning, but low, sheltered spots once again fell into the 30s.”

An incoming northwest swell will generate wave heights of 6-8 feet Wednesday into Thursday morning. Wave heights will be highest south of San Clemente Island. Otherwise, no hazardous marine conditions are expected through Thursday.