Philip Rivers ‘permanently’ relocates to Florida, ESPN reports

Philip Rivers said in a text to ESPN reporters that he is "permanently" moving from San Diego to Florida. Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images.

SAN DIEGO — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is leaving his home in San Diego and moving to Florida, according to a Sunday report by ESPN.

The Chargers’ 2019 season ended in late December, leaving Rivers’ future with the team unclear as he found himself not under contract for the first time in 16 years.

Rivers said last year that he hopes to continue playing football in 2020, though his cross-country move indicates his time with the Chargers has likely ended.

ESPN said Rivers was vague about his plans for the future in a text to reporters that read, “What this means football wise is to be determined but it was time for us to move back closer to home.”

