Overnight vandalism spree leaves vehicles damaged in Poway

POWAY, Calif. -- Authorities are investigating a rash of vandalism and break-ins that happened overnight Sunday in Poway.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, several cars were broken into or vandalized. In many cases, the affected vehicles were left unlocked.

Dana Duplessis woke up to find her car passenger window smashed. Nothing was stolen, but she now has to replace the window.

"What was the point," Duplessis said. "I wish there were hobbies for people other than damaging cars."

In Steve Stratton's case, thieves stole tools and other personal belongings from his truck. He said this was the third time his vehicle was either broken into or vandalized.

"I feel violated," Stratton said. "I work hard for what I have. It's not fair. It's not right."

These latest break-ins happened about four months after a similar crime spree was reported in Poway. Authorities have not said whether they believe the reports of vandalism may be related.

Anyone with information about the vandalism was asked to contact the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200.