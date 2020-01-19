× Man dead in hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO — A man died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash.

It happened around 1:54 a.m. Sunday on Market Street in the Sherman Heights neighborhood.

A car was driving eastbound on Market Street as a pedestrian was standing in the street, or possibly crossing it, according to the San Diego Police Department. The car hit the pedestrian and dragged him for about 100 feet eastbound on Market Street.

The car drove off in an eastbound direction. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

The car was possibly a silver GMC Envoy or similar with front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department