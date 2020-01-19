× 40th annual parade celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

SAN DIEGO — The city’s 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade drew dozens of organizations to the Embarcadero Sunday afternoon.

As college students, church members, musicians and other groups walked beside floats designed for the occasion, one float in particular stood out: a giant Liberty Bell.

The bell was created by student welders from San Diego Continuing Education as a special addition to the parade. Some of the floats previously created by SDCE students for the parade, including last year’s steel-cut Martin Luther King Jr. bust, have been recognized and placed in select spots around the city.

“Building the MLK float is a fantastic work-based learning tool as the students discover how to work within a time line, hold a budget, collaborate with other students to complete a task, and deliver a completed project on time,” said Mike Bradbury, the welding instructor who directed SDCE’s Liberty Bell project. “They really learn many specialized fabrication techniques during this project.”

The parade was hosted by the Zeta Sigma Foundation.